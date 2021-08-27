In-person browsing returns to all Lambton County libraries Sept. 7
Lambton County library users will be able to make in-person visits to browse the stacks for books again at nine more branches beginning Sept. 7.
When branches in Arkona, Camlachie, Courtright, Inwood, Mooretown, Port Franks, Port Lambton, Shetland and Wilkesport reopen that day, all 25 of the system’s locations will be back to welcoming in-person visits by library users following the easing of pandemic restrictions.
“I know it has been a long haul for everyone in lots of different ways,” said Darlene Coke, the county’s manager of library services. “Having all of the libraries open once again just gets us another step closer to feeling a little bit like we’re back to normal.”
Public libraries in Lambton are still following public-health measures, including capacity limits, face-mask requirements and disinfecting of public computers between uses.
“Because there are capacity limits, we are asking people who are browsing to try and not spend any more than about 45 minutes,” Coke said.
Public computer appointments are also limited to one 45-minute session per day.
Some services at some library branches began returning in June 2020, including allowing patrons to order books online or by phone and collect them curbside, but in-person browsing didn’t begin to return until earlier this month.
“We can see already that our circulation is higher,” Coke said. “It looks like quite a few people were holding off on returning to the library until they could do their browsing in person and select their own materials.”
The library had more than 20,000 loans in the first 24 days of August and 521 visits were made for computer use, wi-fi use or academic research, Coke said.
Anyone with a county library card can book an appointment for public computer use, wi-fi use and academic research by phoning the branch they wish to visit, or a central booking line at 519-337-3291 ext. 5900, and toll-free at 1-866-324-6912, ext. 5900.
Walk-in appointments are accommodated as space and time allow, the library said.
Library users should also check the hours of operation at their local branch. They are being adjusted beginning Sept. 7, following a community needs assessment the county library carried out in 2019, Coke said.
“It’s a combination of responding to community suggestions and community comments, and also taking a look operationally to make some improvements,” she said.
Information about county library services can be found online at www.lclibrary.ca.
