Increased flaring and noise possible during work at Shell near Sarnia

Shell says there is potential for additional flaring and noise while maintenance work is carried out in the coming days at its refinery in Corunna.

The company said in a post Friday to the Aamjiwnaang Notification System that additional contractors were expected on the site for work involving routine inspection and maintenance of a shared pipeline.

The work began Friday and was expected to be completed in a week to 10 days, Shell said.

The work began Friday and was expected to be completed in a week to 10 days, Shell said.

“It is important to remember the flare system is a significant process safety device at the refinery and is a normal and vital part of these activities,” the company’s notice said. “Steps are also being taken to dampen noise which could affect residents located near the work activity.”

The company said the work is scheduled to begin each day at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.