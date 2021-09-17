A strong backer of getting an indoor recreation centre with a turf field somewhere in Sarnia, Coun. Nathan Colquhoun says he’s excited after years of calling for action to see a plan finally coming together.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I think it’s just so important for the youth of the community to have more to do and more things that promote that sort of health, co-operative lifestyle,” said Colquhoun.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indoor rec facility proposal in the works Back to video

“I’m just excited. I think it’s going to be great and I really hope that council supports it.”

Details of the facility, including where it will be located in the city, are still pending; but councillors were given an update this week on community feedback so far via consultant Monteith Brown – hired for project planning this spring with a $74,000 contract.

About 94 per cent of 820 online survey participants said a facility for things like indoor soccer, football and baseball training is sorely needed in the city, said Monteith Brown’s Steve Langois, noting nearly two-thirds also said they traveled outside Sarnia to neighbouring communities with amenities pre-COVID-19 because nothing existed locally.

“So we have a strong mandate there,” he said.

The facility has been flagged for the city in a series of studies going back to 2015, he said.

Along with a turf field, a track, multi-use activity spaces and other support spaces are being eyed for the project, he said.

Details are still to come, but a strategic planning report to council estimates the design and build cost at $13.2 million.

Operating costs and how involved user groups may be in its upkeep is still being determined, Langois said.

“That is a key aspect of this work is who would be using it, who would have an interest, and who would maybe be able to play a role in supporting a sustainable operation,” he said.