Public opinion sought for Sarnia waterfront master plan
People in Sarnia are being asked to help develop a plan for the city’s riverfront.
“We really want to understand the waterfront today and what the role of the waterfront is going to look like tomorrow for the public,” said Kelly Provost, economic development director with the city.
“So we’re launching this public engagement opportunity to really engage that feedback from the community.”
As of this week, people can fill out a survey at speakupsarnia.ca, informing the city and consultant Re:public Urbanism, which was contracted at $200,000 to design the plan, about when they use the waterfront, their means of getting there, what they use the waterfront for and other key questions, Provost said. –
“So we can really understand how people are engaging with it.”
Pre-recorded webinars are being uploaded to the website Monday and, with them, an opportunity for more input via workbooks and digital brainstorming boards, Provost said.
Officials are looking for feedback on existing ideas for the waterfront – including improved connections between the span from just south of Rainbow Park north to Sarnia Marina and Sarnia’s downtown, and creating more commercial space, as well as new ideas from the public, she said.
People can submit ideas online, by emailing city hall, by phoning city hall, or even by printing off the workbook and dropping it off at city hall with handwritten remarks, she said.
“We’re getting great uptake on the survey so far,” she said. “We’ll look forward to hopefully continuing that over the next couple of weeks of engagement.”
Access to the survey and webinars ends on July 1, she said.
Economic development staff will also be at the waterfront June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., asking people at the waterfront for their thoughts.
“We’re going to have some poster boards there that the public can then sticker with their preferences for ideas,” Provost said. “So the more stickers, the more the public feels that they would like to see that option on the poster.”
There will also be ways to submit new ideas, she said, that will be done with social distancing in mind.
“Because of restrictions around the pandemic and restrictions around large group gatherings that we might have traditionally had, most of the engagement is going to be focused on virtual and electronic feedback,” she said.
A draft waterfront master plan is expected to be ready some time in the coming months, and there will be more time for public feedback on the draft before it’s finalized, she said.
The final report is expected later in the fall.
“We really appreciate everybody’s feedback and ideas and we’re looking forward to hearing from everyone,” Provost said.
