Inter-community bus service funding extended

Inter-community bus services stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting an extra two years of funding to try and establish themselves as viable transportation models in Southwestern Ontario.

“It’s a godsend,” said Charles Fitzsimmons, coordinator of the Huron Shores Area Transit service in Lambton Shores that started last December – linking Grand Bend to Sarnia and London, among other stops – about the extra funding announced by the Ontario government in late June.

COVID-19 restrictions have meant Voyago buses that can seat about 20 have been operating at half capacity, and even then there’s been plenty of room because people are staying at home, he said.

“Although we were able to start putting the vehicles on the road in late 2020 … we actually are only really starting seriously in August in terms of ridership,” he said, adding that’s when COVID-19 restrictions are expected to lift further amid increasing vaccination rates in the province.

The Lambton Shores service, one of 12 in the region and one of two that includes links to Sarnia and London – the other is based in Strathroy-Caradoc – needs time to establish itself in communities where longer-range bus services haven’t been the norm, he said.

Organizers have held off on promotion amid stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, but that may change soon, he said.

“We have already started to make visits to places where potential riders congregate such as seniors’ residences,” he said.

“And to help people understand how the service works, how to use it, how to read the schedule and how to get customer service information.”

The bus systems have also been heralded as helpful for post-secondary students, as well as for helping people get to work and to shop.