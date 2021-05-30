IODE student awards available for Petrolia high school graduates

Article content

A butter tart-powered service organization has put out a call for applicants for scholarships available to students finishing their high school careers in Petrolia.

The IODE Margaret Stoke Chapter in Petrolia, which has been supporting students pursuing further education since 1950, has four awards accepting applications until the end of June for students graduating from Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCCVI.)

“One of the mandates of IODE is that we support education,” said Helen Danby, the chapter’s education officer.

“Across all levels, we’re supporting students in the achievement of their goals.”

The chapter, which has about 40 members, fundraises to support its annual education awards.

“We are known as the butter tart chapter,” Danby said.

Last year, chapter members baked and sold more than 850 dozen butter tarts.

“We get orders from all the way to Ottawa and North Bay,” Danby said.