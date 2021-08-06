Job actions started at border crossings across the country Friday as unions representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees and the federal government continue to negotiate.

Job actions started at border crossings across the country Friday as unions representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees and the federal government continue to negotiate.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In an update Friday afternoon, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), representing more than 8,500 border services staff, said union leaders had been at the negotiating table throughout the night and all day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Job action begins, delays reported at border crossings Friday Back to video

“Our bargaining team representing CBSA employees has been in mediation with CBSA and Treasury all night and through to this morning, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate at the table,” a spokesperson said via email.

PSAC confirmed work-to-rule action, which involves ceasing the non-essential job duties of essential personnel, is underway at border crossings and airports. The move affects 533 staff in Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel border crossings and roughly 200 workers at the Blue Water Bridge crossing near Sarnia.

There were early reports of delays at border crossings Friday. The Canadian government website tracking border delay times reported a two-hour delay for commercial traffic at the Ambassador Bridge and 25-minute delays for both commercial and traveller traffic at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel as of mid-morning. There was a reported two-hour delay at the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.

Unionized CBSA employees have been without a contract for more than three years. Union leaders have said they are seeking better workplace protections and parity with other Canadian law enforcement agencies.

Union leaders have warned job action could cause issues ahead of Canada’s planned reopening of the border to vaccinated American travellers on Monday, and significantly slow commercial traffic.