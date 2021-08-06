Job action begins, delays reported at border crossings Friday
Job actions started at border crossings across the country Friday as unions representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees and the federal government continue to negotiate.
Article content
Job actions started at border crossings across the country Friday as unions representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees and the federal government continue to negotiate.
Advertisement
Article content
In an update Friday afternoon, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), representing more than 8,500 border services staff, said union leaders had been at the negotiating table throughout the night and all day.
Job action begins, delays reported at border crossings Friday Back to video
“Our bargaining team representing CBSA employees has been in mediation with CBSA and Treasury all night and through to this morning, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate at the table,” a spokesperson said via email.
PSAC confirmed work-to-rule action, which involves ceasing the non-essential job duties of essential personnel, is underway at border crossings and airports. The move affects 533 staff in Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel border crossings and roughly 200 workers at the Blue Water Bridge crossing near Sarnia.
There were early reports of delays at border crossings Friday. The Canadian government website tracking border delay times reported a two-hour delay for commercial traffic at the Ambassador Bridge and 25-minute delays for both commercial and traveller traffic at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel as of mid-morning. There was a reported two-hour delay at the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.
Unionized CBSA employees have been without a contract for more than three years. Union leaders have said they are seeking better workplace protections and parity with other Canadian law enforcement agencies.
Union leaders have warned job action could cause issues ahead of Canada’s planned reopening of the border to vaccinated American travellers on Monday, and significantly slow commercial traffic.
Advertisement
Article content
Only about 2,600 of the union’s more than 8,500 members are deemed non-essential and can take full strike action. The remainder will take work-to-rule action, union leaders said, stopping non-essential work such as the collection of taxes, duties and fees.
CBSA officials said travellers should plan for the possibility of delays when crossing the border.
“The CBSA is a dynamic and responsive organization that delivers high-quality border services and will continue to offer essential services during this labour action. The agency expects that officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism,” Jacqueline Callin, a CBSA spokesperson, said in a statement.
In an update Friday morning, the Treasury Board Secretariat said the government was “still at the table and will not walk away.” Negotiations have spanned 14 sessions over 39 days since May 2018.
“The Government of Canada has great respect for border services officers and the important work that they do and remains committed to reaching agreements with all bargaining agents that are fair to employees, mindful of today’s economic and fiscal context and reasonable for Canadian taxpayers,” the agency said.
With files by Paul Morden, Sarnia Observer
ksaylors@postmedia.com