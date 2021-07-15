July 15: One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Sarnia area

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The number of active local cases was down one from the previous day to five while the number of resolved cases increased by two to 3,557.

There have been a total of 3,627 local cases since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths was unchanged Thursday at 65, and there were no local outbreaks being reported by the public health agency.

Bluewater Health reported one COVID-19 patient in local hospitals.

The Lambton COVID-19 Immunization Task Force said this week a total of 143,613 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents by the public health agency, hospitals, primary-care providers and pharmacies.

That means 74.2 per cent of local adults and 19.3 per cent of youths, up to age 17, have received one dose locally while 54.4 per cent of adults and 4.5 per cent of youths have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Appointments for local immunization clinics can be booked online with Lambton public health at lambtonpublichealth.ca.

Second doses can be booked by calling the agency’s vaccine call centre Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 226-254-8222. The agency said call volumes are high and urges those unable to get through at first to keep calling.

Lambton joins other areas of the province entering the next stage of Ontario’s reopening plan on Friday, which will allow indoor dining and gyms to open, as well as larger social gatherings and events.