July 17: One new COVID-19 case reported in the Sarnia area

There was one new local COVID-19 case reported Saturday by Lambton Public Health.

That takes the total number of local cases, since the pandemic began, to 3,629. The total number of cases considered to be resolved increased by two from the previous day to 3,559.

There were five active local cases, the agency said.

The number of local deaths, 65, was unchanged and there were no local outbreaks reported.

Lambton joined other areas of the province entering the third stage of Ontario’s reopening plan Friday, which allows indoor dining and gyms to open, as well as larger social gatherings and events.

As of earlier this week, 74.2 per cent of adults and 19.3 per cent of youths, up to age 17, in Lambton County had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 54.4 per cent of adults and 4.5 per cent of youths had received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Appointments for local immunization clinics can be booked online with Lambton public health at lambtonpublichealth.ca.