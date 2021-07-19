July 19: One new COVID-19 case reported in Sarnia area

That takes the local total to 3,630 cases since the pandemic began.

The number of local cases considered resolved also increased by one Monday to a total of 3,561.

The number of active local cases was unchanged at four.

The number of local deaths remained 65 Monday and no there were no outbreaks reported.

A local immunization task force reported last week that 74.2 per cent of adults and 19.3 per cent of youths, up to age 17, in Lambton County had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 54.4 per cent of adults and 4.5 per cent of youths had received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Monday, the public health agency posted on Twitter that Lambton reached a total 150,000 local doses of vaccine administered since immunizations began six months ago.

Appointments for local immunization clinics can be booked online with Lambton public health at lambtonpublichealth.ca.