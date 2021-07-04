July 4: No new COVID-19 cases, four more resolved

Zero new COVID-19 cases were reported by public health in Sarnia-Lambton Sunday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The cumulative case tally since the beginning of the pandemic remained at 3,608, while the number of cases considered resolved increased by four, to 3525.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. July 4: No new COVID-19 cases, four more resolved Back to video

The number of active cases in the community was 21, down from 25 a day prior.

At least 645 of the cases to date have been flagged as variants of concern.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Sarnia-Lambton remained 62.

A single active outbreak in the community that started at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia June 25 remained. There were fewer than five cases as of Friday.

Also as of Friday, 125,318 doses of vaccine had been distributed via public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Among adults in Lambton, 72.8 per cent had received at least one does, and 39.9 were fully vaccinated with two.

Among zero-to-17-year-olds, 18.1 per cent had received at least one dose and 0.8 per cent had received both.

Lambton had averaged about 1,900 vaccine doses administered per day over the past week.

Second-dose eligibility for 12-17-year-olds is being accelerated Monday, the provincial government announced Friday.