June 16: Sarnia-Lambton adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose eclipses 70 per cent
More than 70 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while almost 18 per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says.
More than 70 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while almost 18 per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says.
About 16 per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least one dose, as more than 98,600 total shots have been administered as of Wednesday, Lambton public health reported.
June 16: Sarnia-Lambton adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose eclipses 70 per cent
The health unit’s vaccine task force said Wednesday in a statement it expects to deliver 10,000 doses in the coming week to residents through fixed-site clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and mobile immunization teams.
“A new milestone for Lambton County,” the statement said.
The task force also said the region is “on track to meet and exceed the provincial government’s July 2 target for step two of their roadmap to reopen, which requires at least 70 percent of all eligible Ontario residents vaccinated with at least one dose, and 20 per cent of residents fully vaccinated with two doses.”
Residents age 65 or older, or who received their first dose of a vaccine before May 6, became eligible this week to book second-dose appointments. Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can also book second doses of other Health Canada-approved versions such as Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability.
Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are quickly filling up. People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned.
Three new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Wednesday by the health unit. Of the 3,552 cases since the pandemic began, 3,466 were considered resolved while 24 were still active. At least 620 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
Six COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported.
No new deaths were reported on the heels of the region’s youngest pandemic-related fatality, a person in their 30s, being confirmed the previous day by the health unit. The local death toll was still 62 while 49 people, including some Ontarians from outside the region, have died in local hospital.
The lone active outbreak was at the Bkejwanong Children’s Centre at Walpole Island First Nation. Three cases were linked to the facility. A health unit spokesperson said two staff and one child have tested positive.
All of Ontario, including Sarnia and Lambton County, continue to be in the first step of the reopening plan. The city said this week in an update a total of 2,117 complaints or inquiries have been made through its COVID-19 bylaw enforcement system and thirteen charges have been laid.
For a full list of what’s permitted under the first phase, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ.
