June 16: Sarnia-Lambton adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose eclipses 70 per cent

More than 70 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while almost 18 per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says.

Article content

More than 70 per cent of Sarnia-Lambton adults have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while almost 18 per cent are fully vaccinated, the local health unit says.

About 16 per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least one dose, as more than 98,600 total shots have been administered as of Wednesday, Lambton public health reported.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. June 16: Sarnia-Lambton adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose eclipses 70 per cent Back to video

The health unit’s vaccine task force said Wednesday in a statement it expects to deliver 10,000 doses in the coming week to residents through fixed-site clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and mobile immunization teams.

“A new milestone for Lambton County,” the statement said.

The task force also said the region is “on track to meet and exceed the provincial government’s July 2 target for step two of their roadmap to reopen, which requires at least 70 percent of all eligible Ontario residents vaccinated with at least one dose, and 20 per cent of residents fully vaccinated with two doses.”