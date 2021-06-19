June 19: One new COVID-19 case reported by Lambton Public Health

Paul Morden
Lambton Public Health's main office in Point Edward is shown in this file photo.
One new local case of COVID-19 was reported Saturday by Lambton Public Health.

The number of active local cases was down two from the previous day to 21 because the number of cases classified as resolved since the pandemic began increased by three to 3,472.

The total number of local cases since the pandemic began was 3,555, as of Saturday, according to the public health agency.

The number of local deaths was unchanged at 62.

