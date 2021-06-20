June 20: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area unchanged at 21

Paul Morden
Jun 20, 2021
The number of active local cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia area remained at 21 in Sunday’s daily report by Lambton Public Health.

That’s because local confirmed cases and resolved cases both increased by three from the previous day’s report, the public health agency said.

There have been a total of 3,558 local cases confirmed since the pandemic began and 3,475 are considered to be resolved, it said.

The number of local deaths remained 62.

