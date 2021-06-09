





Article content Canada’s announcement Wednesday of a major boost in COVID-19 vaccine shipments will have a trickle-down effect in Sarnia and Lambton County, the region’s top doctor says. The federal government said it has secured an additional seven-million doses from Moderna in June on top of other incoming Health Canada-approved vaccines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine supply boost will have a trickle-down effect in Sarnia area, Ranade says Back to video “As those things materialize, there’s a trickle-down effect where we end up getting more vaccines as more are delivered and we’ll just keep giving them out,” Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said shortly after Wednesday’s announcement. Ranade also said the local health unit and its partners have the capacity to give out vaccines “very” quickly. More than 87,700 doses have been given to Sarnia-Lambton residents as of Wednesday, an increase of approximately 8,100 over the past seven days, Lambton public health reported. Almost 68 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose and more than 11 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Article content “Which is a good start and we’re going to keep moving forward on that indicator,” Ranade said. Approximately 11 per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least a single dose. “That’s also really good – a good measure,” Ranade said. “We’re going to do more on that front as well.” Ranade said the health unit will be focusing on finishing first doses for all eligible residents who want one between June and August as they also “ramp up” on second doses. “We’ll be transitioning to largely second doses in July and August, I think,” Ranade said. Residents age 70 and older or who received their first dose before April 19 became eligible to book second doses as of Monday. People who are medically eligible, many high-risk health-care workers, and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals are also being prioritized. Ranade reminded all initial second-dose appointments had to be cancelled and rescheduled after the interval between shots was shortened. Residents who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can book for a second AstraZeneca dose through pharmacies, or Pfizer or Moderna through public health, depending on availability, officials have said. The health unit’s dedicated vaccine call centre’s number is 226-254-8222, but officials have been asking for patience due to call volume. “We’re happy to take those calls, but if you get a busy signal just call back or really try to do it online, because it’s probably going to be faster,” Ranade said.

Article content Residents can visit getthevaccine.ca for more information. Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday. Of the 3,532 cases since the pandemic began, 3,440 were considered resolved while 31 were still active. At least 589 have screened positive for a variant of concern. Overall the local caseload is “low and manageable” with “limited” variability, Ranade said. “But also not zero,” he said. “It still is around, it’s still circulating.” The health unit wasn’t overseeing any active COVID-19 outbreaks, “and that’s good,” Ranade said. Five COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll was still 61 while 49 people, including some non-local residents, have died from the disease in local hospital. The first phase of Ontario’s reopening plan arrives Friday. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

