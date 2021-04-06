





Share this Story: Justice Joseph Donohue is a reluctant retiree at 75

Justice Joseph Donohue is a reluctant retiree at 75 Photo by File photo / The Observer

Article content Justice Joseph Donohue is retiring this month, but it’s not his idea. “I did not aspire to retire,” said the life-long Sarnia resident who, this month, runs up against the rule that Superior Court justices must retire once they turn 75. “That’s one ambition I never had.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Justice Joseph Donohue is a reluctant retiree at 75 Back to video With his 75th birthday falling on April 7, friends and colleagues of Donohue gathered on Zoom Tuesday afternoon to celebrate his long career and wish him well. “I enjoy good health and I have always found the job very stimulating,” Donohue said earlier in the day, “so I have mixed feelings about this termination.” He added, “It’s kind of like fruit in the vegetable market. … I guess I’ve hit my best-before date.” Donohue has been a justice for 22 years, including the last few years as a supernumerary judge serving what is officially half of the time of a full-time judge, but more like three-quarter time once decisions are taken into account, he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Currently, he’s working through 5,000 pages of material in a case he is deciding in the Chatham court. “That’s a record for my career,” Donohue said. He has heard cases around the Superior Court’s southwest region, which takes in eight locations, as well as assignments to courthouses out of the region and, until recently, he also made volunteer trips flying to communities in Nunavut once or twice a year to hear cases. Photo by File photo / Postmedia “A very fascinating opportunity, that was,” Donohue said. “It’s so intriguing to experience a different culture right here in our own country, and to be there in the middle of winter is a pretty unique experience.” Donohue became a judge after 28 years as a lawyer in Sarnia, following in the footsteps of his late father, William Donohue, a lawyer who also served as a judge in what was then known as the Supreme Court of Ontario, trial division. His father was one of four members of the family that served on city council, leading to the name being given to the Donohue Bridge that carries traffic over the train tracks to Chemical Valley. The family has been in Sarnia since about 1900, when Donohue’s grandfather arrived from Parkhill. Donohue grew up near Vidal and Brock streets, walking to the former location of St. Patrick’s Catholic high school, where he was a student. “I just had a delightful youth,” he said. His father had him playing in boats at the yacht club at an early age, developing a life-long appreciation for being on the water.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I have an old boat that Abbott (Sarnia boat builders, Abbott Boats) built about 40 years ago, and I just like to slip out in a decent breeze,” Donohue said. “It’s a very special time for me, ever since I was a kid.” When he was a 19-year-old undergraduate, Donohue’s father took him along to the courthouse one day to watch while he represented a client in a case. “He had me sit beside him and take notes, just to get the feel of what was going on,” Donohue said. At one point, after the star witness for the other side had just testified, Donohue’s father turned and whispered, “OK, now we’re going to have some fun.” Donohue said his father “made just a complete mishmash of the witness’s testimony and had him practically speechless by the time he finished cross-examining him.” He remembers thinking, “Say, this would be a nice way to work.“ “I never had any intention before that,” he said about his career in law, “but that’s what sold me, right there.” So, he followed his father into law, becoming one of the 25 members of his extended family clan Donohue said have served as lawyers or judges. That number now includes his daughter, Sarah Donohue, who has a law practice in Sarnia. “She says that she might have a chair for me to come in and get out of the cold . . . just as an adviser,” Donohue said. He and his wife, Maureen, who he described as “a treasure,” have four children of their own, as well as another who is “kind of quasi-adopted,” Donohue said. Donohue doesn’t plan to lower his working sails for good at age 75. “I’m looking to transition to putting more effort into worthy causes of one kind or another,” he said, “so I’m on the lookout for those.” pmorden@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia