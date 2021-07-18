Louise George celebrated her high school graduation in a backyard gathering with family recently, not long before her 73rd birthday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Kettle and Stony Point First Nation resident had raised three daughters and retired after working for many years caring for the disabled and seniors.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kettle Point elder celebrates high school graduation Back to video

“I know the reason I didn’t finish high school,” George said.

She attended what was known then as the “day school” at Kettle Point and then went to nearby Forest for high school.

“That was a big shock going into high school,” she said. “It was a racist atmosphere there. It was hard to overcome that.”

Competing in track and field was one place at the school she found some acceptance, George said.

She carried sports with her as she became an adult, playing fastball and two-pitch until the pandemic began, and even played ball on the day she turned 70.

“Everyone’s the same when you’re playing baseball,” George said.

She completed other education programs during her life, but earning a high school diploma was still on a list of goals she set for herself.

“So I took care of it,” she said. “After I retired, I had lots of time.”

George said a cousin familiar with the adult and continuing education program the Lambton-Kent District School Board offers at the Kettle Point Library and suggested it to her. It’s one of several locations the program has in Lambton County and Chatham-Kent.

“It was kind of hard at first,” George said, but she kept going, finished her requirements for graduation, “and got decent marks.”

George said, “You’d think we’d won a million dollars,” to describe her family’s reaction to her graduation. “They were all giddy and happy. It was just great.”