Kiwanis Club ready to lift the curtain on Forest Kineto Theatre renovations

The Kiwanis Club of Forest is getting ready to take the wraps off renovations to the historic Kineto Theatre.

With the interior portion of the $1.4-million project now complete, the service club is scheduling tours for sponsors July 23 to 30, followed by several days of tours open to all.

It will be the first opportunity most local residents will have had to see the expanded and updated lobby and other spaces inside the building on Forest’s main street.

“We keep teasing them on Facebook with posts but we’ve never really given the big reveal of the new lobby and the whole extension that we’ve done,” said Ruth Illman, a club member who is co-chairperson of the renovation committee.

“We’re keeping that under wraps until we can welcome everybody next week,”

Forest’s Kineto Theatre dates back to 1917 and was purchased in 1977 by the service club, which continued offering movie screenings, and other events, until the pandemic restrictions began.

The service club was already well into fundraising and planning for major renovations when restrictions began in early 2020, but it was decided to carry on with the project to expand the lobby into a former flower shop next door, add accessible main-floor washrooms and make improvements to the kitchen and meeting space in the basement.

Most of the work is complete, but for work on the building’s façade, including a new marquee, and installation of a stair lift.

That work has paused while the club waits to hear if it has qualified for federal and provincial funding. So far, it has raised $1 million and has arranged for a loan to be able to complete the project.