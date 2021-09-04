Monday’s Labour Day parade in Sarnia was recently postponed, with plans to reschedule sometime in the future.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In recent Facebook posts, the organizing Sarnia and District Labour Council said the parade could not go ahead because it would exceed the 100-person gathering limit in Stage 3 of the province’s paused reopening plan.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Labour Day parade on hold Back to video

“The City of Sarnia requires that all public gatherings ‘adhere to the 100-person gathering limits (including participants, spectators or otherwise),’” one notice from the labour council says.

Estimates were in July, when it was announced plans were to hold a scaled-back version of the parade in person this year, there could be up to 300 marchers.

In past years there’ve been around 3,500 people taking part and thousands of spectators lining the streets.

Making it work under the current restrictions “just isn’t achievable in a community that celebrates labour the way ours does,” labour council president Jason McMichael said.

Labour leaders in Sarnia decided against bringing people together in a smaller forum, he said.

“Especially when workers have kept communities across Canada alive throughout the last year and a half … we thought it would be irresponsible to bring folks to celebrate our victories and everything we’ve achieved if we then brought them together and potentially put them at risk,” he said.

Plans are to delay the parade until its safe to hold it in person again, he said, noting that’s contingent on the provincial reopening plan resuming and advancing past stage three.

“I take a lot of pride in the fact that our community has the longest running Labour Day parade in Canada,” McMichael said, noting the decision to hold off on the Sept. 6 event was very difficult.

“We decided this was just a pivot,” he said. “We’re going to just delay it but not cancel it.”

In 2020 the event was held virtually and this year would have been the parade’s 119th annual running.

“Because we are the longest-running Labour Day parade in Canada, we wanted to make sure the workers kept that going,” McMichael said in July.

tkula@postmedia.com