An operations review of Lambton Emergency Medical Services could help solve whether more ambulance service is needed in Sarnia.

An operations review of Lambton Emergency Medical Services could help solve whether more ambulance service is needed in Sarnia.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We’re still in discussion with (consultant) Performance Concepts about what the scope of that work will be,” deputy manager Jeff Brooks said Tuesday, “but we would hope to have a final report in the fall.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton ambulance operations under review Back to video

County council amid budget deliberations in March passed a motion hiring the consultant, who was also involved in a strategic plan for the county in 2014, to review current operations. The maximum budget for the review was set at $20,000.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare, the union that represents Lambton EMS’s roughly 125 full and part-time paramedics, has been pushing for a third daytime ambulance in Sarnia, warning paramedics are overworked, haven’t time to take breaks and are scrambling to complete paperwork.

Additional staffing costs for a third ambulance would be about $355,000 per year, a union official has said.

The call volume in Sarnia beyond what current staffing levels can handle is also pulling ambulances from other areas in the Lambton County to act as backup, leaving coverage holes, SEIU Healthcare’s Laurie Chapman said.

“We want them to consider adding another truck and actually have that conversation at council,” she said. “It’s quite frightening if you’re living in those outlying areas.”

The county is responsible for ambulance service throughout Lambton, including in Sarnia.

The county has said data doesn’t bear out the need for more ambulances, noting response times in Lambton were among the fastest in the province in 2020 and within the targets set by council.