Lambton ambulance operations under review
An operations review of Lambton Emergency Medical Services could help solve whether more ambulance service is needed in Sarnia.
“We’re still in discussion with (consultant) Performance Concepts about what the scope of that work will be,” deputy manager Jeff Brooks said Tuesday, “but we would hope to have a final report in the fall.”
County council amid budget deliberations in March passed a motion hiring the consultant, who was also involved in a strategic plan for the county in 2014, to review current operations. The maximum budget for the review was set at $20,000.
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare, the union that represents Lambton EMS’s roughly 125 full and part-time paramedics, has been pushing for a third daytime ambulance in Sarnia, warning paramedics are overworked, haven’t time to take breaks and are scrambling to complete paperwork.
Additional staffing costs for a third ambulance would be about $355,000 per year, a union official has said.
The call volume in Sarnia beyond what current staffing levels can handle is also pulling ambulances from other areas in the Lambton County to act as backup, leaving coverage holes, SEIU Healthcare’s Laurie Chapman said.
“We want them to consider adding another truck and actually have that conversation at council,” she said. “It’s quite frightening if you’re living in those outlying areas.”
The county is responsible for ambulance service throughout Lambton, including in Sarnia.
The county has said data doesn’t bear out the need for more ambulances, noting response times in Lambton were among the fastest in the province in 2020 and within the targets set by council.
As well, there’s overtime for paperwork if needed, and paramedics are cycled between busier and quieter stations, management has said
“We continue to monitor response times as required,” Brooks said, “but we’re certainly supportive of having Performance Concepts come in and do a third-party review of our current staffing levels, both day and night, and all the things that kind of come into that.”
The hope is the union is also involved in the process, Chapman said.
“By involved, I mean let us pick who you talk to to ensure it’s the actual paramedics from Sarnia who you’re talking to who are run off their feet every day responding to calls,” she said.
The union, which has questioned county statistics as not matching the experience of paramedics, issued a media release Tuesday saying the issue of more ambulance service in Sarnia has gone “unaddressed” after being raised with Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and other Lambton County councillors.
“But Mr. Bradley is the Sarnia guy. He should be concerned about what’s happening,” Chapman said.
Bradley, who voted March 3 in favour of the Performance Concepts review, said he’ll wait to see the results.
“If there’s a need for additional services in the city, then certainly I’ll be pushing that,” he said.
Chapman and Bradley both said Tuesday they hadn’t heard definitively about the timing of the review, and Chapman questioned whether it had been delayed.
The tone and approach from the union has been “combative,” Bradley said, “and I don’t understand that.”
“We’ve read their letters, we’ve acted on them (and) there is this review underway,” the Sarnia mayor added. “That I think will determine the level of service.”
Currently 10 ambulances, including two in Sarnia, operate 24-7 at stations throughout the county.
There were 14 ambulances altogether in the county’s fleet as of February.
A similar call for more funding in 2019 was rejected by county council.
The county and the union are also in the process of collective bargaining, Brooks said.
