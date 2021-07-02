Lambton averaging about 1,900 vaccine doses administered per day
About 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered over the past week in Lambton and just shy of 40 per cent of the county's adult population had been fully vaccinated with two doses as of Friday, the county's health unit reported.
Article content
About 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered over the past week in Lambton and just shy of 40 per cent of the county’s adult population had been fully vaccinated with two doses as of Friday, the county’s health unit reported.
Advertisement
Article content
The number of doses of vaccine administered to date was a little more than 125,300 Friday, up from more than 112,000 a week prior, according to numbers from Lambton public health.
Lambton averaging about 1,900 vaccine doses administered per day Back to video
Of those, about two-thirds were first doses and about 43,000 were second doses.
In Lambton, 39.9 per cent of adults were fully vaccinated Friday, compared with about 27 per cent a week ago, public health reported in its data.
The number of adults who have received at least one dose was 72.8 per cent, up about one percentage point over seven days.
About 18 per cent of eligible youth have also received at least one dose, up from 17 per cent a week ago, health unit data showed.
Nearly one per cent of youth younger than 18 in the county have been fully vaccinated, the health unit said.
That could ramp up starting Monday, when second-dose eligibility will be accelerated for 12- to 17-year-olds, the provincial government announced.
“As the province enters Step Two of our Roadmap (to Reopen), all eligible Ontarians have the opportunity for a two-dose summer,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a news release.
“Vaccines are the best defence against COVID-19 and variants, and I encourage everyone to get their first and second shots as soon as possible.”
Vaccine administration tallies in Lambton are based on doses via public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
One Sarnia pharmacy was also spreading the word Friday that it’ll be offering a clinic day on July 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re hoping to get 100 people vaccinated all in one day,” said BMC Pharmacy director Marcel Laporte, noting the pharmacy has been offering about 20 to 30 slots per day on weekdays but has not been opened for vaccine dose administration on weekends.
“So we’re going to open up slots on the weekend in the hopes of capturing those who are looking for that,” Laporte said.
People can book an appointment by visiting bmcpharmacy.ca, he said.
More details about vaccination options in Lambton can be found at getthevaccine.ca.
Lambton remained with 28 active COVID-19 cases in the community two days after public health’s last update, June 30.
There were five more COVID-19 cases Friday for a running total since the start of the pandemic of 3,605.
Of those, 3,515 cases had been resolved as of Friday, an increase of five since June 30, public health said.
There remained one active COVID-19 outbreak at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, where fewer than five cases have been reported since the outbreak began June 25.
The death toll form COVID-19 in Lambton remained at 62.
Bluewater Health reported two patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19.
Ontario entered phase two of its reopening plan Wednesday, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and indoor gatherings of up to five, as well as expanded capacity limits for retailers, and the reopening of personal care services, with 25 per cent capacity and face coverings required.
tkula@postmedia.com