Lambton College athletics centre renamed following Cestar donation

Lambton College’s athletics facility has been renamed the Cestar Group Athletic and Fitness Complex following a $2-million donation by the company.

The Sarnia-based college said Thursday a sign with the new name was installed recently at the facility’s main entrance.

The Cestar College of Business, Health and Technology is a private Toronto school licensed since 2011 to teach Lambton College students using Lambton curriculum.

In 2019, the company donated $4 million to the oversized load corridor project in the Sarnia area and a facility at Sarnia Harbour will be named the Cestar Dock.

Lambton College said the $2-million donation from Cestar will be used primarily for increased athletic and recreational offerings at the college.

“Our contribution to Lambton College was inspired by the way this facility is at the heart of the Sarnia-Lambton community,” Hufeng Chen, president of Cestar Group, said in a news release.