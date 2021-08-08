Lambton College hires new senior vice-president

A changing of the guard continues in the senior executive offices at Lambton College.

Mary Vaughan recently joined the Sarnia college as senior vice-president, academic and student success.

She was most recently a dean at Seneca College in Toronto.

“I’m thrilled to have joined such a forward-thinking and student-focused college,” Vaughan said. “Though I’ve only been at Lambton College for a short time, I’m impressed with the academic excellence, experiential learning opportunities, applied research achievements, and commitment to continuous improvement I’ve seen across the college.”

Vaughan fills the post left open when Rob Kardas became the college’s president and CEO this summer following the retirement of Judith Morris.

“With her success in the college system and her commitment to values like innovation, collaboration, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion, Mary is well prepared for this position at Lambton College,” Kardas said.

“We are confident we have chosen an effective, collaborative leader for our exceptional faculty and support staff who can help guide the college into a new era of student success,” he said.

Vaughan has more than 20 years of experience in teaching and administration at Seneca, the College of the North Atlantic in Newfoundland and Labrador and teaching overseas in Qatar.

She has also served as chairperson of the board for the Accreditation Council of Business Schools and Programs and chairperson for the Association of Canadian Schools of Business.