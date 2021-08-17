Lambton College makes COVID-19 immunization mandatory

Lambton College in Sarnia has joined a growing list of colleges and universities requiring students, staff, contractors and visitors on its campus to be immunized.

The college said this week anyone attending the campus will be required to provide proof of a first dose by Aug. 31 and a second dose by Oct. 11. Vaccines authorized for use by Health Canada will be accepted.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had two main priorities at Lambton College – to protect the health and safety of our college and surrounding community, and provide students with the richest possible college experience,” president Rob Kardas said.

“This vaccine mandate allows us to continue to do both to the best of our ability.”

The college announced earlier that proof of vaccination would be needed for students living at its on-campus residence.

St. Clair College in Windsor said this week it is requiring proof of vaccination for the coming school year while Western University in London previously said it would also be required on its campus. Other post-secondary schools also also announced vaccination mandates.

Fanshawe College in London said earlier this month it was adopting a vaccination requirement for all student athletes for the 2021-22 season but would not require students or staff to show proof of vaccination before coming to campus for in-person labs, classes or services. It said it strongly encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Colleges Ontario and the Council of Ontario Universities issued a statement earlier this month calling on the government to provide a provincewide policy that would require the vaccination of post-secondary students, staff and faculty.