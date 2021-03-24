Lambton College open houses continue online

Lambton College is set to host a virtual open house Saturday for potential students – its third since pandemic restrictions began one year ago.

Virtual open houses have attracted 250 to 300 guests, which is less than the 300 to 400 who typically attended in-person events before the pandemic, “but it is still a significant turnout for us,” Fowler said.

“An open house is our best opportunity to really showcase everything that Lambton College has to offer, Fowler said. “It really gives our prospective students the best snapshot of all of our programming, our services and everything we have available for them.”

The Sarnia college’s first virtual open house was organized last March, just weeks after the pandemic began, said Shawn Fowler, the college’s enrolment initiatives co-ordinator. A second virtual event was held in November.

The online event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those interested in taking part can pre-register online at lambtoncollege.ca/openhouse to receive a link by email, the college said.

“This time we’re using a brand new platform, brand new software, so it’s a whole new experience for our prospective students,” he said.

That includes being able to video chat with faculty members and co-ordinators from college programs.

“All of our student services will be available, as well, throughout the day so, if they have questions about financial aid, the admissions process, any of our accessibility services, counselling services” they will be able to speak with someone online, Fowler said.

“It will still be a virtual conversation, but they will be able to have a face-to-face conversation, which is great.”

Also, the college will pay the $95 application fee for anyone applying during the open house and there will be a draw for prizes that include free tuition.

There will also be presentations, including one by Dan Edwards, a motivational speaker and graduate of the college who is returning to the school in the fall to further his education.

“He’s going to share his story and provide a motivational talk,” Fowler said.

Born out of necessity, virtual open houses have turned out be “a little bit more accessible,” Fowler said. “We see students from a variety of locations where they typically wouldn’t drive all the way to Sarnia to attend an in-person event.”

Fowler said the college is looking forward to hosting guests on campus again, when that’s possible, but added he thinks “hybrid events” that include virtual components are “going to be a thing the college will be looking at in the future.”

Lambton College had 2,815 students enrolled in Sarnia for its winter term.

It’s currently operating with a hybrid format where theory-based courses are offered online, labs are completed face to face, and student services provided in both remotely and in-person at the Sarnia campus.

