Lambton College students adjust after pandemic rules impact fundraiser
Social service worker students at Lambton College had to regroup when a fundraiser they had planned for the weekend got caught up in new provincial pandemic restrictions.
Each year, students in the second year of the program identify a charity to support as part of one their courses.
Lambton College students adjust after pandemic rules impact fundraiser
This year’s class had planned a socially distance fundraiser for Saturday where participants could drop off donations at Canatara Park that they had collected for a 5-km walk or run they would complete on their own.
And then, the province announced on Friday that as part of enhanced measure to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, it was prohibiting all outdoor social gatherings or organized public events, unless those involved are in the same household.
“I can’t say it’s surprising though, given how things are going,” said Tiana LeBlanc, one of the students involved in the fundraiser.
“We had to shut that down and just say, ‘Hey, we’re still collecting donations through our event page on Facebook and, if you’re able to, you’re more than welcome to do a 5-km walk or run in your own communities,’” she said.
LeBlanc said Saturday there were still tabulating the donations.
It’s one of the events students in the class have organized to raise money for Caring Connections, a program by The House of Sophrosyne, a Windsor-based organization offering residential treatment for addiction, for women in Windsor, as well as the Sarnia area, LeBlanc said.
The class also organized a webinar earlier this month that collected donations, held an auction on Facebook and has been working on other fundraising for the charity.
The fundraising is a regular part of a second-year community organizing class in the social service worker program, LeBlanc said.
“Once January starts, we figure out what a major social issue is within our community,” she said.
This year’s class focused on addiction, looked for an organization to support and selected the Caring Connections program, LaBlanc said.