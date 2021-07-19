Lambton College watching pandemic reopening and adapting for the fall
Plans for the fall semester at Lambton College are a moving target because of the pandemic.
“At this point, it looks like about 60 per cent of our programs will offer expanded opportunities for students to attend classes on campus,” college spokesperson Diana Forbes said.
College classes moved online after the pandemic began and Lambton launched a hybrid approach in September 2020 with some students attending campus for hands-on classes and labs.
“All of our programs have some hands-on component,” and when it can be done safely, and within space restrictions, “we’re doing to do it,” Forbes said.
“We’re excited about that, to really open the doors to our incoming students and have them participate in all our fabulous facilities with our teachers,” she said.
“But, we still have to adhere to the regulations of public health and social distancing.”
Forbes said college officials are watching as Ontario’s reopening plans move to new stages.
“As the phases continue, we’ll continue to adapt,” she said.
Students are being encouraged to watch the college’s website, www.lambtoncollege.ca, for updates on how programs will be delivered in the fall, Forbes said.
Lambton College isn’t requiring students be vaccinated, at this point, Forbes said.
“Our message is that we strongly encourage all eligible members of the Lambton College community – staff, faculty, students – to get their vaccination,” she said.
“I think it’s important for the college. Also, I think it’s important just for the safety of the community.”
Seneca College is making immunization mandatory for all staff and students coming on campus in the fall and London’s Western University and Fanshawe College are requiring at least one dose for anyone living in dorms.
Lambton College students are being encouraged to be in Sarnia for the coming term, Forbes said.
“If Ontario opens up even more, we want them to be able to attend classes and labs and be involved in the student life,” she said.
The college also has a quarantine plan for international students arriving for the fall, Forbes said.
Lambton College’s residence, which is normally mostly double rooms, will continue with one student per room in the fall, Forbes said.
That allows room for 150 students and the residence is currently full and has a waiting list, she said.
In a more typical year, 250 to 275 students live there, Forbes said.
There was an “extremely positive” response to a recent call by the college’s housing office for community members to step forward if they have rooms to rent to students in the fall, Forbes said.
“It’s a great way to get integrated into the college life, host a student and make a little money on the side,” she said.
Forbes said some students are still making decisions about the fall but the college is expecting enrolment to be “on par to what we had last year.”
The college had 2,815 students enrolled in Sarnia for the recent winter term.
The college’s main building entrance will be moving, temporarily, as work continues on what’s known as the “bridge” entrance. That project includes a new campus store and other student space and will be renamed the Judith A. Morris Atrium and Welcome Centre.
“That whole project is scheduled to be done by September 2022,” Forbes said.
Buses will drop off students at the athletic centre entrance and a temporary main entrance has been designated at the centre of excellence wing near the south end of the parking lot, Forbes said.
Work on a $2.4-million project to update the college’s entrance roads, landscaping, signs and lighting is continuing at the London Road entrance. The road work is expected to be completed there by the end of August.
A new entrance road has already been completed at Wellington Street.
