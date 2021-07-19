Lambton College watching pandemic reopening and adapting for the fall

Plans for the fall semester at Lambton College are a moving target because of the pandemic.

“At this point, it looks like about 60 per cent of our programs will offer expanded opportunities for students to attend classes on campus,” college spokesperson Diana Forbes said.

College classes moved online after the pandemic began and Lambton launched a hybrid approach in September 2020 with some students attending campus for hands-on classes and labs.

“All of our programs have some hands-on component,” and when it can be done safely, and within space restrictions, “we’re doing to do it,” Forbes said.

“We’re excited about that, to really open the doors to our incoming students and have them participate in all our fabulous facilities with our teachers,” she said.

“But, we still have to adhere to the regulations of public health and social distancing.”

Forbes said college officials are watching as Ontario’s reopening plans move to new stages.

“As the phases continue, we’ll continue to adapt,” she said.

Students are being encouraged to watch the college’s website, www.lambtoncollege.ca, for updates on how programs will be delivered in the fall, Forbes said.

Lambton College isn’t requiring students be vaccinated, at this point, Forbes said.

“Our message is that we strongly encourage all eligible members of the Lambton College community – staff, faculty, students – to get their vaccination,” she said.

“I think it’s important for the college. Also, I think it’s important just for the safety of the community.”