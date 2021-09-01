Lambton County and Sarnia aim for new deal on 911 medical calls

Lambton County council is giving its ambulance service and Sarnia’s fire department six months to reach a new deal on when city firefighters are sent on medical 911 calls in what’s known as tiered response.

The city department and county emergency medical service have been at loggerheads for several months over the issue.

Because of public-health concerns earlier in the pandemic, firefighters from departments across Lambton stopped attending some medical calls to avoid potentially spreading the virus, but the city fire service said in December it wanted to resume responding to those emergencies.

At the time, the county department administering local ambulance services said it wanted to stick with a more limited list of medical calls for firefighter response, but city fire administrators, back by city council, objected.

County council began in February tabling calls for it to act on the issue to allow the city and county departments time to reach an agreement.

Wednesday, council voted to revert back to using the earlier tiered-response agreement for the time being but also to give the city notice the agreement will expire at the end of February to allow “reasonable time” to come up with a new deal.

It also voted to repeal the temporary COVID-19 change to tiered response calls for other fire services in Lambton.

County staff had asked for the end of December be the deadline for a new agreement with the city, but council decided to extend that by two months.

“That gives more of a runway for the parties to work on a revised, updated agreement,” said Andrew Taylor, general manager of the county’s public health services division.