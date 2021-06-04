Article content

Sarnia’s mayor says he believes Lambton County officials need to provide the public with information about an ongoing issue with its email service that began a week ago.

Mayor Mike Bradley said he isn’t able to speak directly about the issue because it’s been discussed by county council during a closed-door meeting.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton County facing 'major' problem with its email service: Bradley Back to video

“They’ve got a major, major problem,” he said.

Bradley said he contacted the county Friday “saying you need to communicate to the community what’s going on.”

Visitors to the county’s website currently see this message: “We are currently experiencing issues with our email system and are unsure as to when service will be restored. As a result, we currently do not have the ability to respond to your email communications.”

The message adds members of the public should contact county staff directly by phone.

Stephane Thiffeault, the county general manager of corporate services, said Friday there was an outage of the Lambton email system and servers “that our IT team is working diligently on to get service resumed as quickly as possible.”