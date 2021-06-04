Lambton County facing 'major' problem with its email service: Bradley
Sarnia’s mayor says he believes Lambton County officials need to provide the public with information about an ongoing issue with its email service that began a week ago.
Mayor Mike Bradley said he isn’t able to speak directly about the issue because it’s been discussed by county council during a closed-door meeting.
“They’ve got a major, major problem,” he said.
Bradley said he contacted the county Friday “saying you need to communicate to the community what’s going on.”
Visitors to the county’s website currently see this message: “We are currently experiencing issues with our email system and are unsure as to when service will be restored. As a result, we currently do not have the ability to respond to your email communications.”
The message adds members of the public should contact county staff directly by phone.
Stephane Thiffeault, the county general manager of corporate services, said Friday there was an outage of the Lambton email system and servers “that our IT team is working diligently on to get service resumed as quickly as possible.”
He said email service did return “to a large degree” on Tuesday, but “it is slower than it typically is.”
“But folks can communicate with us by email,” he said.
Some county employee email services were still waiting “to be rebooted, so to speak, and we’re getting to that,” he said.
The cause was “a server issue and we’re still trying to investigate what that cause was, and we’ve got folks to help us out with that,” Thiffeault said.
“I can’t rule out if it’s an internal or an external issue at this point in time,” he said. “That’s being fully investigated – fully reviewed.”
Thiffeault said he couldn’t comment if police were involved in the investigation.
“If you think about other communities, I think Stratford was one and there are a few others that have been cyberattacked,” Bradley said. “There’s a whole bunch of issues connected into what’s going on.”
The Lambton municipalities of Plympton-Wyoming and Warwick Township use the county’s servers and have also been impacted.
Carolyn Tripp, the town’s chief administrative officer, said their “email has been down, off and on, since last Thursday.”
“Everything we do runs through the county servers,” Tripp said. “When they’re down, we’re down too, generally.”
“Some access to files and some programs” have also been impacted in Plympton-Wyoming, she said, “but, primarily it’s an email issue for us.”
Tripp said she didn’t “really know exactly” what the cause is.
The county has been “fixing things as they go along, so it has gradually been getting better,” she said.
“They’ve been doing their best, I know that – working day and night to fix it.”
She said it has been “a bit of frustrating week for us,” but added “we’re getting through it.”
Warwick Mayor Jackie Rombouts said the township’s “emails were down and the server is still struggling, for sure.”
Rombouts also said she wasn’t able to say what the cause was.