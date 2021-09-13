The Lambton County Library is offering help for residents in Sarnia and the county other communities who need to print copies of their COVID-19 vaccinate receipts.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Beginning Sept. 22, Ontario is requiring residents to show proof of full vaccination to use some indoor businesses and settings, including restaurants and bars, but not outdoor patios or for takeout.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton County libraries offering help printing vaccination receipts Back to video

Other indoor settings where proof of vaccination will be required include nightclubs, banquet halls, conference centres, gyms, fitness centres, sporting events, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, strip clubs and racing venues.

The county’s 25 local libraries have public access computer terminals and staff there will help members of the public download and print vaccination receipts.

“We’re trying to remove as many barriers for people as possible,” said Kevin Churchill, manager of family health for Lambton Public Health.

“Not everyone has access to a computer or printer, so this free Lambton County Library service will assist residents in obtaining hard copies of their vaccination receipts, so they can continue to enjoy local businesses and services where proof of vaccination is required,” he said.

Members of the public are being encouraged to make an appointment at their local library branch, or call the county library’s central toll-free booking line at 1-866-324-6912, ext. 5900.

“Lambton County Library is happy to step up and provide this service to residents, free of charge,” said library services manager Darlene Coke.

“Libraries are important community resources that help remove barriers to deliver the services, information and technology resources residents need,” she said.

Information on Lambton’s library branches can be found online at lclibrary.ca.

To access vaccination receipts from the provincial site, covid19.ontariohealth.ca, residents need a green photo health card, their birthdate and postal code associated with their health card.

Anyone with an older red health card, or with no health card, can contact Lambton Public Health’s Vaccine Call Centre for assistance, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 226-254-8222.

pmorden@postmedia.com