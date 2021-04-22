





Lambton County's population continued to grow in 2020, but at a slower rate, according to estimates by Statistics Canada.

Article content Lambton County’s population continued to grow in 2020, but at a slower rate, according to estimates by Statistics Canada. Recent population estimates by Statistics Canada found the combined population of the 11 municipalities in Lambton, as well as three local First Nations, was 132,972 in July 2020. That’s up 703 from the year before, according to a report prepared by the county’s planning and development services department. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton County Notebook: County's population grows by 703 in 2020 Back to video The report said year-over-year growth in the county slowed last year, but that wasn’t unexpected given the impact of the pandemic on population movement and job creation. The Statistics Canada estimates say Lambton County’s population grew by 994 in 2019. The report said key population centres in the county, which had been seeing population growth from 2016 onward, had that growth either slow or stall in 2020, likely due to COVID-19. Sarnia, the largest of the municipalities in Lambton, grew by 255 in 2020 to a total estimated population of 74,958.

Article content St. Clair Township, the second largest municipality, grew by 172 to 14,802. Enniskillen Township saw the largest population drop, decreasing 88 to 2,812, according to the estimates. Oil Springs, the smallest municipality in the county, saw a drop of 50 to 619. New hope for federal funding for Sarnia affordable housing project This week’s federal budget included money for affordable housing, and Lambton County officials are waiting to learn if some of it could go to a project planned this year at Maxwell Park Place in Sarnia. The $6.1-million 24-unit modular building project already received $1.3 million in federal and provincial housing funding, but its first attempt at securing additional dollars under a federal Rapid Housing Initiative wasn’t successful. Kelly Hall, the county’s housing services manager, said the federal budget included more money for that initiative, and Lambton was waiting to hear if the Maxwell Park Place affordable housing development will be selected for funding in the next round of projects. Hall said staff are working through design and approvals for the Maxwell Park Place project with the aim of starting construction in the late spring and tenants moving in at the beginning of 2022. “With modular construction, that process allows us to complete the project in a shorter timeframe than a lot of the traditional builds we have,” Hall said. At the same time site-preparation work is happening, construction can be done off site on the modules that will be assembled at Maxwell Park Place, she said.

Article content Lambton selected BECC Construction Inc. to design, engineer and build the three-storey building with 24 self-contained one-bedroom apartments. It will be connected to the southwest side of the existing county-owned affordable housing building for seniors at the site. Plans are to use $1.7 million in reserves for the project and borrow the rest. If the new federal funding comes through, it could be used in place of debt financing, the housing services department said in a report to county council. “The Issue of homelessness is affecting all of us, whether we want to believe it or not,” Sarnia Coun. Mike Stark said this week at a county committee meeting that reviewed the report. “The fact is, these people need help and we are the ones who are supposed to provide the help,” he said. County’s year-end surplus higher than expected Lambton County ended 2020 with a budget surplus of $607,000. That’s higher than an earlier projection of a $215,000 surplus from the county’s finance department. The updated amount takes into account county spending from October to the end of the year. The department noted in a report to county council the surplus is 0.27 per cent of Lambton’s $220.7-million 2020 budget Lower winter road maintenance costs, due to mild weather, received some of the credit for the surplus, along with cost-cutting as Lambton dealt with the financial impact of COVID-19, according to the report. The department is recommending to county council that the surplus be adding to Lambton’s reserves.

Article content Provincial funding to help develop “care pathway” for older adults Lambton County has received $60,000 from Ontario’s Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility to help develop an “older adult care pathway” aimed at improving co-ordination among community services for local seniors. Development of the project is expected to run through March 2022, and its objectives include improving awareness of services, identifying needs of older adults, enhancing the “age-friendliness” of social and community services and bolster the co-ordination of care. The funding is also expected to help address COVID-related barriers experienced by vulnerable local populations, such as seniors. Lambton County council will be asked to approve the project when it meets in May. pmorden@postmedia.com

