Lambton County offering homebuying and renovation assistance

Lambton County’s Housing Services Department is accepting applications for programs aimed at helping renters buy a home and owners renovate houses so they can stay living there.

Lambton Renovates and the Homeowner Down-Payment Assistance program are funded by the provincial government, delivered by the county and each typically help approximately 20 households a year, said project coordinator Mackenzie Kada.

The renovation program provides one-time assistance for home repairs in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan of up to $20,000 per household, as well as a grant of up to $5,000 for accessibility improvements.

“The $20,000 loan is for things that are non-cosmetic – so roofs, windows, furnaces,” Kada said.

“The purpose is to allow people to stay in their home” which can, in turn, reduce demand for rental units in the community, she said.

There are household income and asset limits, as well as other qualifications.

Information is available online at lambtononline.ca/lambtonrenovates.

The Homeownership Down-Payment program offers a 20-year forgivable loan for a 10 per cent down payment that eligible households living in rental accommodations can use for the purchase of a house with a sale price of up to $265,000.

“If they stay in the home for 20 years, then everything is forgiven,” Kada said.

“It allows you to borrow a down payment, get into a home, build equity in that home, stabilize yourself and potentially open up rent units for other individuals,” she said.

Information about the program can be found online at lambtononline.ca/homeownership.

Information on both programs is also available by calling the Housing Services Department at 519-344-2062.

“Both the Lambton Renovates and Homeownership Down-Payment Assistance programs offer unique funding opportunities to eligible Lambton County residents,” Kada said.

“We encourage all residents to review the eligibility requirements and, if eligible, apply to the program that best suits their needs.”

