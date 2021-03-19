Lambton County residents asked to help with local wellness and safety plan
An online survey running until March 30 is gathering information to help prepare a community well-being and safety plan for Lambton County.
Ontario requires, through its Police Services Act, that all communities in the province prepare a plan. A year ago, Lambton County council endorsed creating one countywide document for all 11 of its municipalities, including the City of Sarnia.
“The opportunity to set priorities for the safety and well-being of Lambton County residents is one that we are strongly endorsing for our community,” Lambton Warden Kevin Marriott said in a news release.
The survey can be found online at lambtononline.ca/communitysafety.
Marriott said results of the survey “will be considered by a variety of community sectors to set actions for the future and will help guide the creation of a stronger more welcoming community for all.”
Project consultant Nancy Dubois said Lambton formed an advisory committee for the plan that includes representatives from about 17 different agencies representing areas of the community that include education, health care, social services and police.
Along with the survey, an “asset map” for the community is being created to help with the plan, Dubois said.
“It’s really a compilation of existing plans,” she said.
They include the county’s long-range plan on homelessness and Lambton’s drug and alcohol strategy, as well as existing committees or groups working on issues related to safety and well-being.
“We’ve got a good sense of the starting point for this because there is so much already going on,” Dubois said.
The effort is also gathering local data related to safety and well-being, she said.
“That will be helpful, not only as we set priorities at the beginning, but also a baseline for measurement of change over time.”
The members of the advisory committee will also rely on “their own expert opinion,” Dubois said.
“These people have been brought together because of their knowledge and links to the community (and) their understanding of whatever population it is that they serve.”
The aim is a community where everyone is safe, has a sense of belonging and opportunities to participate, and where they are able to meet their needs for education, health care, food, housing, income, and social and cultural expression, according to the news release.
There has been “a really great response” to the survey so far, with more than 470 responses, as of earlier this week, Dubois said.
A French language version of the survey was expected to be available online as of Monday.
The plan is scheduled to go to county council in July for approval before it is sent to the province, Dubois said.