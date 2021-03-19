Lambton County residents asked to help with local wellness and safety plan

An online survey running until March 30 is gathering information to help prepare a community well-being and safety plan for Lambton County.

Ontario requires, through its Police Services Act, that all communities in the province prepare a plan. A year ago, Lambton County council endorsed creating one countywide document for all 11 of its municipalities, including the City of Sarnia.

“The opportunity to set priorities for the safety and well-being of Lambton County residents is one that we are strongly endorsing for our community,” Lambton Warden Kevin Marriott said in a news release.

The survey can be found online at lambtononline.ca/communitysafety.

Marriott said results of the survey “will be considered by a variety of community sectors to set actions for the future and will help guide the creation of a stronger more welcoming community for all.”

Project consultant Nancy Dubois said Lambton formed an advisory committee for the plan that includes representatives from about 17 different agencies representing areas of the community that include education, health care, social services and police.