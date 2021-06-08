Lambton County says 'cyber-security incident' to blame for IT troubles
A “cyber-security incident” is the cause of a recent disruption to Lambton County’s email and information technology systems, municipal officials say.
The county confirmed in a news release Tuesday the cause of an incident that began May 28 and impacted the municipality’s computer systems.
“The county has no reason to believe at this time that any information, including personal information, was impacted by the incident,” the county statement said.
Stephane Thiffeault, the county’s general manager of corporate services, said he wasn’t able to comment further on the nature of the incident.
Asked if it was a case of “ransomware,” Thiffeault again said he wasn’t able to comment.
“The matter is being reviewed both internally and by external forces,” he said.
After the incident began, the county’s IT team immediately took a number of Lambton’s systems offline and began an investigation. Experts helped to bring systems back online in a secure manner and assisted with the investigation, the county said.
County officials said the “relevant authorities” had been notified of the cyber-security incident.
“I wish I knew who was responsible for what happened but, at this point in time, unfortunately, I really have no comment on that,” Thiffeault said.
He said there were “some operational hiccups” during the incident, but added, “we’re handling this situation and moving forward.”
Email for county departments, as well as some software applications, were disrupted during the incident, but email service was largely restored as of June 1, the county said.
“The IT team and experts are working around the clock to ensure a prompt and secure restoration of all systems,” said the news release.
Thiffeault said county computer systems were “back up to normal.”
Municipal officials said many county applications were not impacted, including those used by Lambton public health and the county’s three long-term care homes.
Lambton public health’s COVID-19 vaccination booking system wasn’t affected and remains available at getthevaccine.ca, the county said.
The Lambton municipalities of Plympton-Wyoming and Warwick Township also use the county’s servers and were also impacted.
The county apologized in the news release for any inconvenience the incident caused county residents.
“We are taking this matter seriously and are committed to continuing to protect the privacy of all residents,” the county said in its statement.
Residents experiencing difficulty reaching its departments should phone its general reception line at 519-845-0801, officials said.
“We took all the reasonable steps required to protect our network from this,” Thiffeault said. “The one piece that is always a challenge is keeping on top of that stuff. We’re always committed to ensure the best practices are adhered to.”
Lambton County isn’t the only Southwestern Ontario municipality to be the victim of a “cyber-security incident” in recent years. In April 2019, the City of Stratford paid a hacker more than $75,000 in bitcoin after a cyberattack crippled its computer systems. Later that year, nearby Woodstock was targeted in a cyberattack that cost the city roughly $660,000, despite a decision not to pay the hackers behind the ransomware.
