Lambton County says workers must get vaccinated or be tested weekly

Lambton County employees, volunteers and student workers will soon have to show they are fully vaccinated or agree to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

The county’s approximately 1,200 employees, as well as student employees and volunteers, were informed Tuesday of the new policy, said Stephane Thiffeault, Lambton’s general manager of corporate services.

“What we’re asking our employees to do is provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 22,” he said. “Those employees who fail to provide that proof will be required to undergo a vaccination familiarization course and then, secondly, be subject to regular rapid antigen testing.”

That testing will be weekly “to ensure the virus stays out of the workplace,” and will be carried out on the employee’s own time and at their own cost, he said.

Thiffeault said workers at the county’s three long-term care homes and its ambulance paramedics are already subject to a similar policy.

“The tests are provided by the province in those circumstances,” he said.

The county surveyed its employees in July and only three per cent indicated they didn’t plan to be vaccinated, Thiffeault said. Another eight per cent or so said they preferred not to answer the question.

“That leaves us with 89 to 90 per cent” saying they were going to be vaccinated, he said.

Thiffeault said the county will review the policy at least every three months.

“We want to make sure that our policy is relevant to changing circumstances,” he said

Along with workers at its headquarters in Wyoming, county employees work at local libraries, a downtown Sarnia art gallery, two museums, the county archives, its roads department, provincial offences court, Lambton public health, public housing, the Shared Services Centre in downtown Sarnia and other locations.