Lambton County's medical officer of health running for the Liberals
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton County’s medical officer of health, will be the Liberal candidate in Lambton-Kent––Middlesex in the next federal election.
Ranade, who has been in his post with Lambton public health since 2012, was acclaimed by the riding association Wednesday.
He said it will be his first time running for public office, adding it wasn’t something he had considered before seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The most important decisions that have changed everyone’s lives have really been political,” Ranade said. “Having people who have lived through the pandemic and seen the different perspectives of how the pandemic played out, I think it’s important to have some of those people helping to make the decisions that are going to build all of our futures.”
As medical officer of health, Ranade led the community’s public-health response to the pandemic and efforts to immunize local residents.
“I think there’s an important perspective that needs to be included now in those decisions for the next decade or so,” he said. “I’ve seen the impact of policies on all of our lives and I’m looking to try and make a difference, still for our local community, but at a different level of interaction.”
Ranade was attending Queen’s University in Kingston for his public health residency when he was appointed Lambton medical officer of health. He also has degrees from the University of Ottawa and Johns Hopkins University, and interned at the World Health Organization and Public Health Ontario.
By the time he expressed interest in being a candidate, Lois Nantais had been selected as the Liberal candidate for Sarnia-Lambton and it was suggested he consider neighbouring Lambton-Kent––Middlesex, Ranade said.
The largely rural riding includes much of eastern Lambton and stretches into Middlesex County and Chatham-Kent.
Ranade said he will continue to serve as medical officer of health until an election is called and will leave the post at that point.
“Based on the outcome from that, we’ll move forward and see what happens,” he said.
“Staff are actively searching for an acting medical officer of health to assume the role during Dr. Ranade’s leave of absence,” Andrew Taylor, Lambton County’s general manager of public health services, said Thursday in an email.
It’s widely speculated a federal election may be called for the fall.
Lianne Rood, the Conservative Party’s agriculture and agri-food critic, is MP for in Lambton-Kent––Middlesex.
Nantais, a professor at Lambton College for 20 years, was named the Liberal candidate in Sarnia-Lambton two weeks ago.
Nantais, who teaches psychology and is a poet, is president of the provincial Liberal Party in Sarnia-Lambton, but this will be her first time as a candidate.
“The timing we right,” she said. “I am very frustrated with local politics. … I’m tired of the negativity and I want a leadership that represents the future and not just focused on partisan sparring.”
Nantais said she believes she’s familiar with how her students feel about politics.
“They’re frustrated and they don’t feel heard,” she said.
“They’re concerned about the problems that they are seeing in this community,” including homelessness, addiction, mental health concerns and economic troubles, Nantais said.
Conservative Marilyn Gladu is the MP in Sarnia-Lambton. She was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.
Stephanie Bunko was recently acclaimed as the candidate for the Green Party in Sarnia-Lambton.
Adam Kilner, who ran for the NDP in 2019 in Sarnia-Lambton, and Brian Everaert, who ran that year for the People’s Party of Canada in the district, are both returning as candidates for their parties in the next election.
