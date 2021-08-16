Lambton getting an extra $2.7 million from province to fight homelessness
Article content
Ontario is sending Lambton County another $2.7 million for shelter and other assistance needed by an increasing number of Sarnia-area residents who have been homeless during the pandemic.
Article content
Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey announced the additional provincial cash on Monday.
Lambton getting an extra $2.7 million from province to fight homelessness
“This essential funding supports our citizens who need it most during these challenging times,” Bailey said in a news release.
It’s the fourth injection of extra funding the county has received for social services and the homeless since the pandemic began, and takes the total of emergency funds received to about $9 million, said Valerie Colasanti, general manager of Lambton’s social services division.
“We still have approximately 200 individuals living in our shelter system,” including many temporarily housed in local motels, Colasanti said.
“That’s a huge increase from prior to COVID,” when the community had approximately 60 shelter beds, she said.
Rules about social distancing have lowered the number of individuals permanent local shelters have been able to help during the pandemic, creating additional need for temporary beds.
“The costs to run those additional services will eat up most of this money,” but it is expected to help Lambton meet local needs into 2022, Colasanti said.
As well as sheltering individuals faced with being homeless, the funding will be used to help others remained housed through local rent and utilities bank programs, she said.
“And, hopefully, we’ll be able to use some of it to find more permanent solutions to move some individuals into their own apartments,” Colasanti said.
With help from $1.3 million in provincial and federal funding announced earlier, the county is planning to build 24 affordable housing units next to an existing facility at Maxwell Park Place in Sarnia, and it also looking at other opportunities to add more affordable housing in the community.
Article content
The current average market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Sarnia area is $1,200 a month – well beyond what someone living on Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program can afford, Colasanti has said.
But permanent solutions to homelessness take a long time, she added.
“In the emergency, in the crisis, we were still needing dollars to get us through.”
Colasanti told Lambton County council in May more than 1,000 individuals had used local services for the homeless since the pandemic began, and 225 were diverted from entering shelters by staff working to find other alternatives.
Lambton normally spends about $4 million a year in provincial, federal and county funds on preventing homelessness.
The additional local funding is part of a larger announcement the province made Monday during the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario being held online, she said.
Funds the county received from Ontario during earlier rounds of the emergency programs were expected to run out later this year, Colasanti said.
She said the county has been updating the province regularly on the number of individuals in shelter but there had been no indication before Monday more emergency help was on the way.
“We were just very hopeful,” she said. “This is excellent news for us.”
What the Sarnia area still needs is longer-term funding to build supportive housing, as well as additional support for mental health and addiction services, she said.
“We’re really hoping we’ll be able to house as many of those individuals as we can because everyone deserves safe, affordable housing,” Colasanti said.
pmorden@postmedia.com