Lambton getting an extra $2.7 million from province to fight homelessness

Ontario is sending Lambton County another $2.7 million for shelter and other assistance needed by an increasing number of Sarnia-area residents who have been homeless during the pandemic.

Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey announced the additional provincial cash on Monday.

“This essential funding supports our citizens who need it most during these challenging times,” Bailey said in a news release.

It’s the fourth injection of extra funding the county has received for social services and the homeless since the pandemic began, and takes the total of emergency funds received to about $9 million, said Valerie Colasanti, general manager of Lambton’s social services division.

“We still have approximately 200 individuals living in our shelter system,” including many temporarily housed in local motels, Colasanti said.

“That’s a huge increase from prior to COVID,” when the community had approximately 60 shelter beds, she said.

Rules about social distancing have lowered the number of individuals permanent local shelters have been able to help during the pandemic, creating additional need for temporary beds.

“The costs to run those additional services will eat up most of this money,” but it is expected to help Lambton meet local needs into 2022, Colasanti said.

As well as sheltering individuals faced with being homeless, the funding will be used to help others remained housed through local rent and utilities bank programs, she said.

“And, hopefully, we’ll be able to use some of it to find more permanent solutions to move some individuals into their own apartments,” Colasanti said.

With help from $1.3 million in provincial and federal funding announced earlier, the county is planning to build 24 affordable housing units next to an existing facility at Maxwell Park Place in Sarnia, and it also looking at other opportunities to add more affordable housing in the community.