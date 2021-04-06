Lambton marks 51st death from COVID-19
A person in their 70s has died from COVID-19.
A person in their 70s has died from COVID-19, marking the Lambton area’s 51st death from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The individual died April 4, Lambton public health spokesperson Kelly Francis said.
Meanwhile, 10 previously reported cases over the Easter long weekend were subtracted from Lambton’s total case count Tuesday, she said in an email.
The cases were referred to other jurisdictions or “found to not meet the case definition,” she said.
Another seven cases were confirmed in the health unit’s Tuesday’s update, she said, meaning there were three fewer cases overall than Monday’s and a total of 2,936 in Lambton since the pandemic began.
Another 17 cases were listed as resolved Tuesday, bringing that running total to 2,725.
The number of active cases decreased by 21 to 160.
The number of confirmed cases flagged as variants of concern was up to 157 Tuesday. That count stood at 133 last Thursday. The first variant of concern appeared in Sarnia-Lambton March 3.
AstraZeneca vaccinations started Tuesday at the Loblaw pharmacy in Sarnia’s Real Canadian Superstore, one of the three pharmacies in Lambton approved so far to administer the vaccine.
“We are just trying to do as many as possible,” said pharmacist Devotham Thangella, estimating 15 to 20 vaccinations would be administered in the first day.
Approved locations and their contact information are listed at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
Details about whether vaccines were being administered yet at the other pharmacies in Bright’s Grove and Forest weren’t immediately available.
Pop-up community vaccination clinics are planned at the Brigden Fairgrounds Wednesday and at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre Complex April 14, public health officials said. Both run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people eligible for vaccines can register at getthevaccine.ca.
As of last Thursday, more than 24,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Lambton.
Lambton last week started offering vaccine appointments to anyone turning 70 in 2021 and one in-home caregiver per person, as well as to school staff, licensed child and foster care workers, food inspectors, agricultural and farm workers, food manufacturing workers, police, fire, funeral officials and other front-line officials.
There remained 11 active outbreaks Tuesday in Lambton – four at retirement and long-term care homes, three at schools and four at unidentified workplaces.
On April 1, a two-case outbreak ended at St. Patrick’s school in Sarnia but two more outbreaks began at Sarnia elementary schools. Two and three cases respectively were counted at École élémentaire Les Rapides and London Road school.
An outbreak involving one staff member at Fairwinds Lodge retirement home in Sarnia was declared over April 2.
Another case was added at Rosewood Retirement Home in Sarnia, where 19 residents and two staff members have now tested positive since an outbreak there began March 23.
Bluewater Health reported five patients in hospital Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19.
