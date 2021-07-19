Police briefs: Lambton OPP marine officers make arrests

Lambton OPP’s marine unit arrested two people on outstanding warrants over the weekend.

In both instances, marine unit officers were conducting vessel checks on the St. Clair River near Port Lambton when they identified two people who had warrants issued for their arrest, police said. Both were arrested without incident.

Though the unit’s primary focus is enforcing marine safety and sobriety, its officers maintain their regular law-enforcement authority while on the water, Lambton OPP said in a news release.

Police also issued a reminder to boaters to check their safety equipment before going out on the water.

“An appropriate-sized life jacket for every individual on board is mandatory and must be easily accessible, not still in packaging or stored in compartments under other items,” police said.

Impaired driving arrests made

Lambton OPP officers made several impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

A 48-year-old Petrolia man was charged with failing to provide a breath sample after a vehicle was stopped Sunday evening on Oil Heritage Road near Oil Springs line, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after members of the public reported an impaired driver.

Friday evening, officers were called out to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 402 near Nauvoo Road in Warwick Township.

A 35-year-old Sarnia man was charged with impaired driving, police said.

A short time later Friday evening, officers were called out to a single-vehicle collision on Smith Line near Highway 40 in St. Clair Township and a 63-year-old Sarnia man was charged with impaired driving, according to police.