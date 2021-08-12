Lambton OPP searching for suspect linked to ‘specialized’ mountain bike theft

Lambton OPP are asking the public for tips after they say a “specialized” mountain bike was stolen in Point Edward.

Observer staff
Aug 12, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lambton OPP are asking the public for tips after they say a "specialized" mountain bike was stolen in Point Edward. A photo of a suspect taken from surveillance footage walking in what appears to be a parking garage was included in a Tweet issued on Aug. 12, 2021. (Twitter)
Lambton OPP officers are asking the public for tips after they say a “specialized” mountain bike was stolen in Point Edward.

Few details about the alleged theft from Venetian Boulevard were issued, but a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance footage walking inside what appears to be a parking garage was included in a Tweet.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.

Lambton OPP also used the social-media platform to issue a safety reminder for Sunday’s unsanctioned float down event on the St. Clair River, advising of an auxiliary unit information and recruitment session Saturday at the farmers’ market in Petrolia, and to remind residents not to leave pets in vehicles during the heat wave simmering throughout the region.

