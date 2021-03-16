Lambton OPP seeking tips to help solve 47-year-old case
Article content
On Tuesday – the 47th anniversary of the death of 14-year-old Karen Caughlin – Lambton OPP officials said officers are still working to solve the crime and repeated its request for public tips to help the investigation.
The Sarnia teenager was last seen alive in the early hours of March 16, 1974, and her body was discovered some 22 kilometres away near the side of what is now known as Plowing Match Road, between Churchill and LaSalle lines.
Lambton OPP seeking tips to help solve 47-year-old case Back to video
Information released by police in 2017 indicated her injuries were consistent with having been hit by a vehicle, and it’s believed she was moved from where the fatal injuries happened to where her body was discovered.
“Even 47 years after Karen’s tragic death, we remain committed to providing resolution to the family and friends who have missed Karen since 1974, and all of the life events that may have followed,” Insp. Chris Avery, commander of the Lambton OPP detachment, said in a news release. “It takes just one tip to make that happen.”
Advertisement
Article content
Caughlin was the second youngest of six children in her family, and she and friend went roller skating at the former Rose Gardens from about 7:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 15, 1974. She arranged to stay the night at another friend’s home, close to her own on Brock Street South, and was expected to arrive there before 1 a.m.
Friends dropped Caughlin off at a second girlfriend’s home at 12:50 a.m. March 16, 1974, and drove away.
Lambton OPP officials said they would like to hear from anyone who discussed attending or hosting a social gathering in Petrolia after going to the roller skating rink on the day before Caughlin was last seen alive.
Police would also like to hear from anyone with information about a collision in the Petrolia area, or a vehicle that was damaged, around that time.
A $50,000 reward for information about Caughlin’s death remains in place, police said.
A seven-minute case chronology video has been viewed more than 26,000 times since 2014 and remains available on the official OPP YouTube channel.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit information online at www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.