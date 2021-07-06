Lambton public health searching for dog that bit woman at Ipperwash

Lambton public health officials are looking for a dog that bit a woman Saturday evening while she was at the Ipperwash Main Beach.

The public health agency said it happened at about 8:30 p.m. The dog is described as a brown medium-sized pit bull that was on the beach with no owner in sight.

Anyone with information about the dog and its owner is being asked to contact Lambton public health at 519-383-8331 ext. 3812 or 1-800-667-1839.

If the dog can’t be identified, and its health status verified, the victim will need to receive post-exposure rabies shots, the agency said.