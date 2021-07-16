Lambton Public Health searching for owner of a dog that bit a man

Lambton Public Health is asking the public for help contacting the owner of a dog that bit a man who was at beach in Camlachie Monday evening.

The public health agency said it happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a public beach at the end of Dalrymple Street.

The dog was not on a leash and is described as a red pit bull with a white patch on its chest. It was with a man, woman and two children.

If the owner can’t be reached to verify the dog’s health status, the victim will require post-exposure rabies shots, the agency said.

It’s asking anyone with information about the dog and its owner to contact Lambton Public Health at 519-383-8331, ext. 3580, or toll-free at 1-800-667-1839.