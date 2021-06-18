Lambton public health searching for owner of dog that bit a woman
Article content
Lambton public health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a dog that bit a woman Saturday morning at the Blackwell Dog Park in Sarnia.
The public health agency said in a news release it happened around 9:30 a.m., and the dog, described a light tan boxer mix, was being walked by a man and a woman who both appeared to be in their 50s or 60s.
Lambton public health searching for owner of dog that bit a woman Back to video
Anyone with information about the owner of the dog is being asked to contact Lambton public health at 519-383-8331, ext. 3812.
If the dog is not located, and its health status verified, the women will need to receive post-exposure rabies shots, the agency said.