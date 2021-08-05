Lambton public health warns of hepatitis A found in frozen mangos
Lambton Public Health has issued a warning about a Canadian Food Inspections Agency recall of frozen mango products that may be contaminated with hepatitis A.
Article content
Lambton public health has issued a warning about a Canadian Food Inspections Agency recall of frozen mango products that may be contaminated with hepatitis A.
Advertisement
Article content
They include: Nature’s Touch frozen mangos in two-kiloram bags and best before Nov. 9, 2022; Compliments frozen mango in 600-gram bags and best before Nov. 10, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2022; Irresistibles frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag and best before Nov. 10, 2022; President’s Choice frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag and best before Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022.
Lambton public health warns of hepatitis A found in frozen mangos Back to video
The public health agency said anyone who has the recalled mango products shouldn’t eat them. The products can be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Anyone who handles the products is being advised to wash their hands with soapy water and sanitize any surfaces the packages were in contract with, it said.
Lambton public health said in a news release it “strongly recommends” that anyone six months of age or older who was exposed to the recalled projects in the past 14 days receive a hepatitis A vaccine that can prevent the onset of symptoms.
Individuals with chronic liver disease who were exposed to the recalled products in the past 14 days should contact their physician to determine if they require any further treatments in addition to the vaccine, the agency said.
As a precaution, members of the public who have consumed the recalled product in the last 14 days are asked to contact Lambton public health at 519-383-8331.
Lambton public health said symptoms of hepatitis A usually develop roughly four weeks after exposure to the virus, although the period can range from 15 to 50 days.
Advertisement
Article content
Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, malaise and jaundice.
The agency said people who are immunocompromised, are older or have a pre-existing chronic liver disease are more at risk of serious illness.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said Saturday it was collecting reports of hepatitis A infections related to the outbreak in Quebec and Nova Scotia.
The public health agency said two people who became sick said they ate frozen mangoes before falling ill, and leftover products collected from their homes tested positive for hepatitis A.
With files from The Canadian Press