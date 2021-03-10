





Share this Story: Lambton’s top doctor concerned with COVID-19 numbers but unsure if region will go grey

Lambton’s top doctor concerned with COVID-19 numbers but unsure if region will go grey Lambton’s top public health official says the region’s sharp rise in COVID-19 figures is incredibly concerning. File photo

Article content Lambton’s top public health official says the region’s sharp rise in COVID-19 figures is incredibly concerning. But Dr. Sudit Ranade added he isn’t sure if those numbers means the province will lock Lambton down again – or if it’s even necessary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton’s top doctor concerned with COVID-19 numbers but unsure if region will go grey Back to video The region’s rate of cases per 100,000 people, updated each Wednesday online by Lambton public health, nearly doubled to 102. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus also almost doubled to 3.1 “That’s incredibly concerning,” Ranade said Wednesday afternoon during a conference call with local media. Ontario typically announces each Friday if any health units will move up or down in the five-stage colour-coded restriction system. Ranade was asked if thinks the province will announce Lambton is moving from red – the fourth level – to grey, which means a regional lockdown with modified rules. “I don’t really know,” responded Ranade, pointing to the fact it’s a provincial decision and there aren’t clear thresholds on what triggers the move.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ranade said he thinks Ontario officials might be inclined to hold the region in red, but that could change. “Over the next few days, given what’s going on with cases and variants and things like that, they might change their mind,” Ranade said. “We’ll have to just see what happens.” Although it’s an Ontario decision, Ranade said he has mixed feelings about potentially going grey. Residents have been living with the virus and related restrictions for almost exactly one year and the region, along with most of the province, just left another lockdown. “So I think it’s going to be really challenging to dive right back into another one,” Ranade said. Conversely, cases can spike quickly and make contact tracing unmanageable, he said. “The problem is by the time you get to that place, there’s already so much transmission going on that you really can’t catch up to it,” Ranade said, “so the only thing you can do at that point is to lock things down.” But the health unit’s ability to trace contacts and the capacity of the local health-care system are both “OK” right now, he said. “So those are not going to be the deciding factors,” Ranade said. “It’s really about the concern around the increased numbers of cases and the potential for the spread of variants of concern.” The health unit was overseeing eight active outbreaks throughout the region Wednesday, but the extensive one at the city’s jail finally ended. “So that’s good news,” Ranade said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A total of 47 inmates and five staff tested positive at the facility starting on Feb. 7. Outbreaks aside, several cases throughout the community have been linked to people with symptoms going to work, social gatherings, and recreational and sports settings, Ranade said. “That’s where this is coming from largely,” he said. There were 137 active cases Wednesday while 2,089 of the region’s 2,272 were resolved. Forty-six people have died from the virus over the past year. Despite the potential gloom over grey, Ranade said he’s optimistic about the region’s vaccination situation. More than 8,800 doses were administered as of Wednesday, including more than 700 in a recent 24-hour span. Additional doses are expected to arrive next week and mobile immunization teams are aiming to finish the second round of inoculations in local long-term care and retirement homes and Indigenous elder-care facilities by the end of the month, he said. Health-care workers, people over age 90 and other eligible groups, such as caregivers, continue to get vaccinated at fixed-site clinics. The health unit is also waiting for the province’s online booking system to open next week and the eligible age range to lower. “The overall picture is really optimistic,” Ranade said. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sarnia