The hauling of a large industrial vessel this weekend from Sarnia Harbour to the Shell Manufacturing Centre is expected to impact traffic on several local roads and interrupt electricity service in Corunna for a few hours early Sunday morning.

The hauling of a large industrial vessel from Sarnia Harbour to the Shell Manufacturing Centre this weekend is expected to slow traffic on several local roads and interrupt electricity service in Corunna for a few hours early Sunday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Shell said the 286,670-kilogram industrial vessel will replace an existing unit at the manufacturing centre near Corunna.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Large industrial vessel travelling on the weekend through Sarnia Back to video

“We are excited to see this investment in our facility, as this project will keep the Shell Sarnia Manufacturing Facility operating safely and reliably well into the next decade,” said Shell project lead Kristopher Mandeville.

The vessel was fabricated in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Handout

The move, which is being managed by Mammoet, a company that specializes in engineered heavy lifting and transport, is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday and travel more than 30 kilometres through Sarnia and St. Clair Township

“Twenty-one months of detailed planning in partnership with the City of Sarnia, Lambton County, St Clair Township, and the Ministry of Transportation, combined with the necessary approvals and our extensive experience, gives us the utmost confidence this move will go smoothly and safely,” said Dave Binkley from Mammoet’s projects group.

He said the move also involves Bluewater Power, Hydro One and Cogeco.

Sarnia police and private escorts will accompany the transport to manage traffic and ensure safety.

“It’s quite slow,” Shell spokesperson Olwen Gover said about the move. “It’s two kilometres per hour – basically a walking pace – which is why it’s going to take approximately 15 hours to get from the Port of Sarnia to our location.”

The vessel will travel on Seaway Road in Sarnia to Harbour Road North and then east on Exmouth Street to Murphy Road, and south on Murphy Road to Confederation Line.