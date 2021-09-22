Large industrial vessel travelling on the weekend through Sarnia
The hauling of a large industrial vessel this weekend from Sarnia Harbour to the Shell Manufacturing Centre is expected to impact traffic on several local roads and interrupt electricity service in Corunna for a few hours early Sunday morning.
Article content
The hauling of a large industrial vessel from Sarnia Harbour to the Shell Manufacturing Centre this weekend is expected to slow traffic on several local roads and interrupt electricity service in Corunna for a few hours early Sunday morning.
Advertisement
Article content
Shell said the 286,670-kilogram industrial vessel will replace an existing unit at the manufacturing centre near Corunna.
Large industrial vessel travelling on the weekend through Sarnia Back to video
“We are excited to see this investment in our facility, as this project will keep the Shell Sarnia Manufacturing Facility operating safely and reliably well into the next decade,” said Shell project lead Kristopher Mandeville.
The vessel was fabricated in Trois-Rivières, Que.
The move, which is being managed by Mammoet, a company that specializes in engineered heavy lifting and transport, is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday and travel more than 30 kilometres through Sarnia and St. Clair Township
“Twenty-one months of detailed planning in partnership with the City of Sarnia, Lambton County, St Clair Township, and the Ministry of Transportation, combined with the necessary approvals and our extensive experience, gives us the utmost confidence this move will go smoothly and safely,” said Dave Binkley from Mammoet’s projects group.
He said the move also involves Bluewater Power, Hydro One and Cogeco.
Sarnia police and private escorts will accompany the transport to manage traffic and ensure safety.
“It’s quite slow,” Shell spokesperson Olwen Gover said about the move. “It’s two kilometres per hour – basically a walking pace – which is why it’s going to take approximately 15 hours to get from the Port of Sarnia to our location.”
The vessel will travel on Seaway Road in Sarnia to Harbour Road North and then east on Exmouth Street to Murphy Road, and south on Murphy Road to Confederation Line.
Advertisement
Article content
From there, it will travel east on Confederation Line to Blackwell Side Road; south on Blackwell to Churchill Line and west to Kimball Road; south to Petrolia Line; east on Petrolia Line and Hill Street before heading north on the St. Clair Parkway to the Shell site.
Some roads will close temporarily for the move.
Local traffic will be able to access Confederation Line, from Highway 40 to Blackwell Side Road, but no through traffic to Blackwell will be permitted.
Also, local traffic will be allowed to access Kimball Road between Plank Road and Petrolia Line, but no through traffic to LaSalle Line or Petrolia Line will be permitted.
It will be the first large vessel move by Mammoet using a large portion of the oversized-load corridor route created recently by Sarnia and Lambton County.
The move is expected to cause the disruption in electricity service in Corunna between midnight and 4 a.m. Sunday.
Shell said digital message boards will be placed along the route to notify the public about the road closings and the electricity disruption.
The Shell Manufacturing Centre near Corunna produces gasoline, distillates, liquid petroleum gas, heavy oils, pure chemicals and solvents, according to the company’s website
pmorden@postmedia.com