Large-scale vaccine clinic inside Point Edward’s arena set to close

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The arena in Point Edward, which has run a hockey hub-inspired facility since March , will cease operating as a large-scale clinic after a final session is held Tuesday, a health unit spokesperson confirmed. A drop-in clinic was also run there Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But Lambton public health officials have said it will continue offering vaccines in the arena’s Optimist Hall. The community centre there was first used to distribute doses prior to the mass-immunization clinic’s debut.

The region’s other large-scale facility inside Clearwater Arena ran its final session on July 30.

Health unit officials have said they will continue to offer vaccines through mobile and pop-up clinics while they’re also available via hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said more drop-in clinic options will be added each week as the strategy shifts to smaller, more diverse clinics in a variety of locations. The goal is to move to a more sustainable approach to vaccines, he added.

Almost 164,000 doses have been administered to Sarnia-Lambton residents through those avenues as of this week, bumping the number of fully vaccinated adults to more than 68 per cent. About 73 per cent have been given at least one shot.

With the start of school now a month away, officials said 62 per cent of local youth ages 12 to 17 have received one dose and more than 45 per cent have been given two. Youth figures on the health unit’s website are much lower as they include ineligible children under the age of 12.

All eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One new local COVID-19 case was reported Friday by the health unit. Of the 3,641 cases since the pandemic began, 3,570 were considered resolved while three were still active. A total of 685 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 49 linked to Delta.

The death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported it didn’t have any COVID patients in hospital.

tbridge@postmedia.com

@ObserverTerry