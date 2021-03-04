





Article content Michigan’s move to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline was raised during recent talks between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, says Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley. Bradley received an update by phone Thursday from Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan about Canada’s efforts to keep western oil and natural gas liquids flowing through the 68-year-old pipeline that travels from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Line 5's future raised during Trudeau's call with Biden Back to video Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s governor, previously revoked an easement allowing the roughly 1.000-kilometre pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, but Enbridge has challenged that order and says it will continue operating the pipeline. The Calgary-based energy giant is also seeking permits and approvals to replace the crossing with a tunnel at a cost of about $500 million. As well as supplying refineries and chemical plants in Sarnia, Line 5 feeds other refineries in Ontario and Quebec, as well as in the U.S. Midwest. It’s also a significant supplier of propane to eastern Canada and Michigan.

Article content Officials in Sarnia and elsewhere in Canada have warned Michigan’s move would interrupt fuel supplies and put thousands of jobs at risk. Thursday’s call was the second between Bradley and the federal minister. “He did say it was raised in the meeting with the prime minister and the president,” Bradley said. O’Regan testified later in the day during an online meeting of a special Parliamentary committee on the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. “We are fighting for Line 5 on every front, and we are confident in that fight,” O’Regan told the committee. “We are fighting that on a diplomatic front and we are preparing to invoke whatever measures we need to in order to make sure that Line 5 remains operational. The operation of Line 5 is non-negotiable.” Bradley said O’Regan also discussed the issue earlier this week with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor. “They are continuing it at every level,” Bradley said. “It is a major priority.” Along with diplomacy, the government is looking at the “legal option” of using a 1977 pipelines treaty between Canada and the U.S., Bradley said. “That treaty has never been invoked for this type of situation” but “it will be if it’s necessary, through the courts,” he said. Bradley said the pipeline’s future is being backed by governments and opposition parties in Canada, including Ontario and Quebec, as well as labour, business and local leaders.

Article content It’s hard to get all of those players to support just about any issue, “never mind a pipeline,” Bradley said. Bradley said the federal government in Canada is “trying not to negotiate in the media” but “there’s no question there’s a lot of effort underway.” He added, “A couple of months ago our only mission was to make this a national issue . . . and that’s been done.” Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour minister, of Labour, as well MPP for Lambton––Kent––Middlesex, wrote Wednesday to his federal counterpart, Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, after he also raised the pipeline issue this week during a national call between Canada’s labour ministers. “We’ve got to stand up for these jobs,” McNaughton said. His letter to Tassi says 5,000 local jobs could be lost if the pipeline closes, and that another 25,000 jobs indirectly connected to Line 5 are at risk. “These are good local union jobs with pensions and benefits,” McNaughton said. “I’m proud that Premier (Doug) Ford and our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with union leaders and thousands of workers to push the federal government and the government in Michigan to ensure these jobs are protected.” Bradley said he believes Whitmer’s need to declare a state of emergency during last month’s cold snap to ensure propane home heating supplies in the state was a “turning point.” “It just showed that this has not been thought through,” he said.

