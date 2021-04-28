





Article content The St. Clair Region Conservation Authority outdoor educators have adapted to pandemic restrictions by livestreaming its spring programs for school classes not able to visit its conservation areas. Melissa Levi, conservation education coordinator with the authority, said livestreaming technology was added in the fall, tested before Christmas and used to run a few programs over the winter, including a maple syrup program in March. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Livestreaming bringing outdoor education into virtual classrooms Back to video “We’re really gearing up for a big spring,” she said. “The livesteams really, right now, are our best option to be able to connect and engage in a real-time way.” Programs that include Spring has Sprung, Pond Pals, A Bug’s World and Wild, Wild Wetlands have switched to livestream options so schools can continue to access them during COVID-19 restrictions. “Back in the fall when the COVID numbers were significantly lower, we actually travelled to school yards” and delivered “nature in your neighbourhood” programs there, she said.

Article content “That was incredibly successful and everyone was very excited to be able to have something different to do in their day.” The authority also offers pre-packaged programs with video and slides teachers can use, and has sponsored programs also available to schools, she said. Information is available on the authority’s website, www.scrca.on.ca. Livesteaming with schools has been surprisingly engaging, Levi said. While not the same as when students take a trip to a conservation area, livestreaming allows them to react to what they’re seeing and ask questions in real time, she said. The authority added technology that includes microphones and a stabilizer for cellphones used as cameras, so the educator “can move around without making everyone feel sick,” Levi said. Most programs are livestreamed from the Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area near Petrolia. The livestream programs are each about an hour, with a fee of $100 per classroom, and several can be booked in a day. Typically, the authority’s education programs would see from 11,000 to 14,000 students in a pre-pandemic year, but last spring its free online programs were viewed more than 12,000 times. The online programs were also used by teachers from schools outside of the region, Levi said. She said they are hopeful the livestreams this spring will reach the same number of students the authority’s outdoor educators would see in a “field-trip year” and are encouraging teachers to reach out.

Article content “There is still lots of space in our schedules, and we’d love to see them fill up,” she said. The authority offers programs tied into curriculum for elementary and high schools, plus it can now offer programs in French. “Our big dream is to have school buses at the conservation area again and to be able to get muddy and be in the sunshine, and all those lovely things,” Levi said. But, livestreaming and other online approaches offer the bonus of reaching students who may not be able to have an in-person experience at a conservation area. “If we are able to carry livestreaming into the future, we can reach classroom that maybe don’t have the money for expensive busing,” or have students with mobility issues, she said. “We’ll be able to offer so much more than we would have if we hadn’t been challenged by the pandemic,” Levi said. pmorden@postmedia.com

